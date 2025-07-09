After Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi leaves the internet drooling with her dance moves; fans say ‘petition for more of these’

Following in their late superstar mother Sridevi footsteps, star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor became actors. Janhvi began her journey in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018 and has grown quite a lot as an actor in the last 7 years. Khushi, on the other hand, made her debut in 2023 with The Archies. While some believe the sisters have true potential and range as actors, others continue to troll them over nepotism. But one fact that we all can agree on is that Janhvi is a versatile and extremely talented dancer. Remember the time she belly-danced on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s San Sanana, gracefully catching every beat? Or the way Janhvi matched steps with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1 song Daavudi. Well, Khushi has now proven that she can burn the dance floor too. Khushi Kapoor

Today, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to drop a reel, which has taken the internet by storm. What’s so special about it? Well, this reel showcases Khushi’s drool-worthy dance moves as she grooves to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s iconic track All The Stars alongside choreographer Nandika Diwedi. For the first time ever, Khushi is dancing uninhibitedly, like no one is watching, and fans are here for it. Along with this dance video, which netizens hope is the first of many to come, Khushi wrote, “Didn’t think I’d ever do a reel trend hehe🤪 just for fun.”

In the comment section below, Khushi’s doting sister Janhvi was one of the first to shower her performance with love. Janhvi shared, “Omggggg🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Lauding Khushi, a social media user wrote, “Kushi is a very good dancer. She should post more dance reels.❤️🔥🔥😍😍,” whereas another netizen agreed and stated, “Petition for more of these.” A comment read, “Gurlllll you should dance more oftennn !! Thats ur thinggg for sureee😲😲💥💥,” whereas a fan requested, “Pls do it with janhvi 🔥🔥🔥.”

On the film front, Khushi had two releases this year — Loveyapa with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan, which marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut.