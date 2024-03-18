AI can’t create, it only reproduces: Appupen

In 2021, while attending a comic arts residency in France, George Mathen aka Appupen, gained extensive knowledge about artificial intelligence (AI). The graphic novelist met physics professor and scientist Laurent Daudet, who described the phenomenon of a lack of resources to successfully run AI to create art. Mathen discusses the process of working with Daudet to create Dream Machine: AI and the Real World, his most recent graphic novel/book by sharing, “We (Daudet and I) decided to make this graphic novel, and initially it was supposed to be an explainer on how AI works alongside art. But Daudet got a publisher in France, and then it became a much bigger book. While Daudet gave me all the information, I had to crunch it and weave a story around it.” George Mathen’s latest graphic novel is all things AI and art

Ask the city-based author whether he’s threatened by the imminent imposition of AI in creative spaces, and he says, “I’m very cautious of it, but I’m not threatened. AI cannot create; it only reproduces. However, there will be a lot of job losses because profit-making corporations will jump on the opportunity to undercut low-wage workers and replace them with AI. But just to get to that point, it’s going to take some time,” the 44-year-old tells us, further adding, “Regulations will be needed in place if AI takes over. AI is very much focused on the market’s point of view and not the people’s point of view.”

The book is an adventure novel with a social commentary in addition to being an explanation. It’s very different from Mathen’s earlier works, such as The Legends of Halahala, Moonward, Rashtrayana, which are mostly set in the mysterious, legendary realm of Halahala (a world he created).“The studying involved in creating the book is what was mainly different from the others. The book’s main aim is also to educate people on the concept of AI, and so the style of art is quite different as well.”

The name, Mathen says, was an AI generated one. “We put in several prompts to get this name,” he shares.

At the end of the book, which has been published in three languages: English, Bengali, and French, there is a unique feature where five different scenarios from the book have been reproduced with the help of AI. “We did that specifically to show the readers the difference between a human touch in a graphic novel and what would happen if AI had to do the same thing. It lacks in every manner, and it sort of acts as a satirical touch to the book,” Mathen signs off.