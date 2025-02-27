Menu Explore
Aman Verma reacts to reports of divorce with Vandana Lalwani: All I can say...

ByYashika Mathur
Feb 27, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani got married in 2016 and have reportedly been going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Actor Aman Yatan Verma and his actor wife Vandana Lalwani are reportedly facing trouble in their marriage. The couple who have been married for nine years are said to be parting ways and heading for a divorce.

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani got married in 2016.
Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani got married in 2016.

Aman, 53, who has popular television shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khullja Sim Sim along with films such as Sangharsh (1999), Baghban (2003), married Vandana Lalwani, 39, in 2016.

They met on the sets of the show Hum Ne Li Shapath, in 2014 and got engaged in 2015.

When reached out to Aman regarding the matter, he tells us over a text message, "No comments... All I can say as of now".

Vandana Lalwani hasn't made any comment yet but on Thursday morning, she posted an Instagram story with words “Truth Shall Prevail” written on it, hinting at her stance at the separation.

Vandana Lalwani's Instagram story
Vandana Lalwani's Instagram story

While the reason behind their separation has not been shared officially yet, several reports suggest that the couple has been trying to work on their marriage for quite some time now. However, things haven't improved and hence they have taken this decision.

