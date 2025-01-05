Ambreen Sidhu honours migrant workers with ‘The Lotus Diaspora’

Rising young author from Chandigarh, Ambreen Sidhu, a high school student at Strawberry Fields High School, has released her second book ‘The Lotus Diaspora’. Neel Kamal Puri encouraging young author Ambreen Sidhu at the launch of her second book at Bahrisons, Chandigarh. PHOTOS: HTCS

It is a thought-provoking collection of creative non-fiction stories that shed light on the overlooked lives of migrant workers in the Tricity region.

While her debut book ‘Unlocking Shakespeare’s Secrets’ offered contemporary translations of a Shakespearean classic, The Merchant of Venice, Sidhu’s latest offering seeks to highlight the struggles of those who remain unseen by society and give voice to them.

The book is a social commentary on the hardships faced by migrant workers, often from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who have come to the Tricity in search of better lives.

Through six poignant short stories, Sidhu gives these individuals much-needed representation, highlighting their struggles and achievements. Her inspiration for the book came from a conversation with her father about societal issues.

“We were discussing a school shooting in America, and he mentioned how India, too, has hidden hardships. That conversation made me realise how often we ignore the struggles of people right before us,” Sidhu writes in the book’s foreword.

She describes the stories as 'creative non-fiction', explaining that while minor details and names have been altered to maintain the anonymity of the individuals, the essence of their experiences remains authentic.

Her empathetic approach to storytelling is evident throughout the book along with the daily struggles and challenges of the migrant workers. “As a part of the new generation, we teenagers have the intense desire to achieve radical change, but how are we to do so if we don’t understand the struggles of those in front of us?,” remarked Sidhu.

Neel Kamal Puri, who has taught literature and journalism for 37 years, was also present at the book launch. ‘The Lotus Diaspora’ is a heartfelt call for awareness and action and is now available on Amazon and bookstores near you.

