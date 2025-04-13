American pop rock band Boyce Avenue enthrals Mumbai with a power-packed performance!

American pop rock band Boyce Avenue gifted their Mumbai fans a memorable evening on Saturday. The Florida-based band, comprising brothers Alejandro Manzano, Daniel Manzano, and Fabian Manzano, enthralled the audience at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel as they belted out some of their most popular numbers. Boyce Avenue performance in Mumbai

“You could have chosen to be anywhere else tonight, but you chose to be here and that’s something we never take for granted,” lead vocalist Alejandro told the crowd, who reacted with a rousing welcome.

Over the next one-and-a-half hours, the trio sang covers and original tracks such as I Am Falling Over Head For You, A Sky Full Of Stars, I’ll Be Watching You, Stand By Me, and Fix You, among others. The audience crooned along, danced and cried ‘once more’, as the summer heat failed to wither their spirits.

The concert witnessed a sweet moment when Alejandro dedicated one of the band’s original song, Cinderella, to his baby girl. The brothers kept the show chatty and lively with their constant interaction with the crowd. Tracks were also dedicated to couples and singles “waiting for their soulmates”.

This is their third visit to India, the previous tours being in 2016 and 2023. Apart from Mumbai, the current tour includes performances in Bengaluru and Pune as well. The ongoing three-city India tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Boyce Avenue, formed in 2004, is considered to be one of the pioneers of YouTube pop stars. In fact, they hold the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most viewed independent band’ with. The trio boasts over 16.8 million subscribers and over 6.8 billion views since the beginning of their YouTube journey in 2007.

Some of the band’s popular covers include Shape of You, Let It Go, and We Can’t Stop. They have also collaborated with celebs such as Sarah Hyland, Bea Miller and Connie Talbot.