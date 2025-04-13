Who is Melissa Calhoun, Florida teacher fired for using student's ‘preferred name’?

Melissa Calhoun of Satellite High School in Brevard County, Florida, is the first known high school teacher who lost her job after using a student's preferred name with their parents' consent. Her contract will not be renewed next year, the New York Post reported, citing district officials. Melissa Calhoun, a Florida school teacher, was fired for using a student's preferred nam(X/PopCrave)

This comes after a parent at Satellite High School reported Calhoun, saying that she ‘had been referring to a student by a name other than their legal name,’ a Brevard Public Schools spokesperson told The Post.

“This directly violates state law and the district’s standardized process for written parental consent. BPS supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed," Janet Murnaghan added.

Why did Melissa Calhoun lose her job?

The Satellite High School teacher's use of a student's preferred name without their parents' consent violates the Sunshine State law signed by Gov Ron DeSantis before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. The legislation requires teachers to get parental permission before calling a student by a name different from their legal one.

Who is Melissa Calhoun?

A teacher at Satellite High School, Calhoun is an 11-year veteran, NY Post reported. She allegedly used a different name for a student whose legal name is associated with girls, the Washington Post reported, citing a source.

“Melissa Calhoun is one of those teachers every student should have, one actually respects their students & is a kind loving person/ally. The parents of that student on the other hand seem to be absolute awful people. There’s no doubt they are mentally abusive towards that student,” an X user, who claims to know the Florida teacher, wrote.

Nearly 30,000 people have now signed a Change.org petition, calling Calhoun an ‘advocate for respect and student rights’. They demand her contract be renewed.

“She was reprimanded for referring to a student by the name they prefer rather than their official name – a direct blow to personal rights and respect,” the petition reads.

“(She) is an embodiment of what proper education should be: inclusive, understanding, and respectful of individuality. Losing her would be a significant loss to Brevard County’s education community. Her story highlights a fundamental problem in our education system where empathy and understanding are pushed aside for rigid bureaucracy,” it adds