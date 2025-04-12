Top 6 destinations to explore this summer: A travel expert’s guide

As the summer sun intensifies, many travellers seek the perfect escape to cool, picturesque destinations where they can unwind, recharge and experience something new. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjay Jadoun, CEO of YoloBus, shared his insights on some of India’s top travel destinations that are not only memorable but also perfect for those who prefer to travel on wheels, enjoying comfort, luxury and safety along the way. 6 summer travel destinations in India that promise an enriching and memorable experience.(Image by Unsplash)

So buckle up for an unforgettable holiday, as we take a closer look at the top 6 destinations to visit this summer.

1. Manali – Perfect for adventure and cool weather

When it comes to a summer getaway, Manali is undoubtedly one of the top choices. Nestled in the Himachal Pradesh mountains, Manali offers not just breathtaking views but also a plethora of adventure activities for those seeking thrills. Whether you are into skiing, trekking, paragliding or rafting, Manali has something to offer. The cool weather and scenic views make it the ideal escape from the summer heat.

Tourists at Solang Nala after fresh snowfall, in Manali.(PTI Photo)

Why it’s special this summer: The cool weather, scenic views, and endless adventure activities will make your summer holiday an unforgettable one.

2. Rishikesh – Ideal for river rafting and spiritual retreats

Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," Rishikesh, located on the banks of the holy Ganges River in Uttarakhand, offers a perfect blend of spirituality and adventure. Travellers flock to Rishikesh for its serene ashrams, yoga retreats, and river rafting experiences. Whether you're seeking a spiritual cleanse or an adrenaline rush, Rishikesh has it all.

Ram Jhula in Rishikesh(Photo: Wander Sky)

Why it’s special this summer: Rishikesh offers a chance to reconnect with nature, engage in river rafting, and take part in soul-nourishing spiritual experiences.

3. Nainital – A scenic getaway with pleasant weather

If you are looking for a scenic escape from the intense summer heat, Nainital in Uttarakhand is the perfect destination. Known for its serene Naini Lake and breathtaking views, Nainital offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and pleasant weather. Whether you are boating on Naini Lake, exploring the nearby hilltops, or simply strolling along Mall Road, the place offers a peaceful, relaxing environment ideal for a family or solo getaway.

A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. (File image)(PTI)

Why it’s special this summer: Nainital’s cool climate, scenic vistas, and laid-back atmosphere are ideal for anyone wanting to relax this summer.

4. Tenkasi – Famous for Courtallam Waterfalls and temples

Tenkasi, located in Tamil Nadu, is a hidden gem for nature lovers and spiritual seekers. The town is home to the famous Courtallam waterfalls, known for their therapeutic properties, and several ancient temples like the Sri Kasi Viswanathar Temple. Tenkasi’s lush green surroundings and rich cultural heritage make it a unique summer getaway, away from the crowded tourist spots.

Courtallam waterfall in Tenkasi witnesses heavy footfall after heavy rains enhanced the natural beauty of the tourist spot. (PTI)

Why it’s special this summer: With its combination of scenic waterfalls, temples, and soothing weather, Tenkasi offers an ideal off-the-beaten-path destination.

5. Tirupati – Spiritual hotspot with high summer footfall

Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh, is a must-visit for those seeking spiritual solace. Known for the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world, Tirupati offers a unique blend of spirituality and Southern Indian culture. Beyond the temple, you can also explore the local markets, temples and the lush landscapes that surround the town.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that runs Lord Venkateshwara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district has made cow an integral part of the life on the sacred Tirumala hills. (Nikhil B/Wikimedia Commons)

Why it’s special this summer: Whether for religious purposes or the cultural experience, Tirupati's significance grows each year, making it an essential summer destination.

6. Cochin – Perfect for exploring Kerala’s backwaters and beaches

Located on the southwestern coast of India, Cochin (Kochi) offers the best of both worlds: history and natural beauty. From the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey to the pristine beaches of Fort Kochi, Cochin is the ideal destination for a leisurely summer vacation. With its colonial heritage, vibrant markets and spectacular sunsets, Cochin promises a cultural and relaxing escape.

The Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Cochin (Shutterstock)

Why it’s special this summer: Kerala’s backwaters, beaches, and cultural experiences make Cochin an unforgettable destination.

Summer is the perfect time to explore the vast and diverse landscapes of India and these top 6 destinations provide something for every type of traveller. From the adventure-filled peaks of Manali to the tranquil backwaters of Cochin, each destination promises an experience that is both enriching and memorable. So pack your bags and embark on an unforgettable summer journey!