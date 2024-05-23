Ananya Panday clocks five years in Bollywood, yet struggles to find footing and get audience's acceptance

Actor Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, completed half a decade in the film industry this month. However, it seems she is still struggling to find acceptance from the audience that continue to write off her acting skills film after film. With few above average performances in films such as Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya’s filmography is still devoid of a project that could earned her critical acclaim for her acting and talent, and let her make a mark as a stand alone artiste. Ananya Panday's debut film Student of The Year 2 completed five years in May.

So, what’s keeping her away from gaining love and respect from the audience? It’s the image that she has created on screen and even off screen, say trade insiders.

Commenting on Panday’s choice of films, producer and film business expert Girish Johar highlights her inability to take risks. “She needs to select the right kind of movies, and associate herself with right kind of projects in terms of endorsements and events. It’s not necessary that you work with established big actors, directors. Who is stopping her from exploring newer set of ideas with a fresher set of directors?”, he asks.

He gives example of actors, who have made a mark for themselves by trying different characters, and asserts that Panday also needs to step out of her comfort zone. “There have been so many talents who have worked independently on projects, which either are indie films or smaller releases, and proved their mettle by taking a tough route. For Ananya also, I’d suggest that this is the right way, rather than just working with just big stars. She is in a comfortable position in this industry to at least try and do different tings, and who knows one of them may click and she will get her footing back,” Johar elaborates.

After making a glamorous debut with SOTY 2, Panday starred in a commercial potboiler Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, but the film failed to do any magic at the box office. Her next, Khaali Peeli, which released digitally at the peak of pandemic, went unnoticed. After an empty 2021, Panday experimented with a more mature theme of extramarital affairs with Gehraiyaan, but the film which received such polarising reviews, and Panday was majorly overshadowed by Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s screen presence.

In 2022, Panday paired with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, in one of the most touted films, Liger, which could have established her in the pan-India space, and been a big debut in South film industry. But sadly, not only the film tanked at the box office earning a gross total of merely ₹48.58 crore, Panday’s character was brutally mocked and trolled.

Chennai based trade expert Ramesh Bala sheds light on what went for Panday, particularly in the South cinema, which will soon host such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor among others.

“Liger was a big flop and it didn’t work. Ananya’s character was not well-written, it wasn’t strong at all. She was portraying a typical heroine and it was unintentionally funny somehow. When there is a commercial movie dominated by the male lead, ladies barely get a chance to establish themselves as performers, which happened with Ananya, too,” says Bala, adding, “Also, when the character is not written properly, it doubles up in the trolling department, too. Liger wasn’t helpful in anyway. It will take some time for her to make a comeback in South.”

While there’s a lot that Panday needs to work on in terms of her acting chops, industry insiders strongly feel that she needs to rectify her off screen as well, which has been a deterrent in her professional growth.

All that However, an industry insider shares that the actor needs to focus her on screen and off screen image, in order to find acceptance from the audience. A trade expert on the condition of anonymity, opines how Panday needs to be significantly careful about her branding.

“Your brand and how you present yourself is of utmost importance. People troll Ananya, they don’t take her seriously. Everyone knows that she needs to hone her talent more, and that she gets favours from a certain lobby of people, that’s why she is getting the work that comes her way,” says the insider, stressing that for an actor, it’s all about getting accepted by the audience.

“Talking of Ananya, how much can one push a star kid and force on audiences? When a certain group of people support you in the industry, it can only take you so far. After that you need talent to go ahead. If you don’t have talent, if you are busy holidaying and do things that make you meme material, there is no seriousness when you talk. Her branding is not getting established,” the insider adds.