Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Ankush Bahuguna on his meeting with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: We baked a pistachio tiramisu together

ByVishakha Pandit
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:38 pm IST

Content creator Ankush Bahuguna met Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during a baking class in Malibu and describes the experience as surreal and unforgettable

It was a special day for content creator Ankush Bahuguna as he met actor-singer Selena Gomez and her fiancé, songwriter Benny Blanco, who are set to marry next month.

Ankush Bahuguna on meeting Selena Gomez
Taking to Instagram, Ankush Bahuguna shared fun pictures and videos from their tiramisu-baking class in Malibu (USA). Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Yes, that really happened! Baked Tiramisu with @selenagomez like it’s no big deal. Yeah, we’re besties now! Imagine being the only Indian & the only guy in a room full of beauty creators from all over the globe.”

Speaking about his meeting with Selena Gomez, the 32-year-old says, “It was surreal, something I’ll never forget, a memory I will hold close to my heart.”

He adds, “We have all grown up loving her. I adore how much passion she’s put into her work and brand. I had heard so many things about how Selena is as a person, and I was so excited to meet her. She’s really sweet, friendly, and so involved with the work that she does.”

Ask how was it baking with Selena and Benny, and he says: “We baked a pistachio tiramisu, and it is a memory etched into my heart. It was an honour to be in the same room as her.”

So, is a future collaboration with Selena in the pipeline? “I don’t want to get ahead of myself. The moment I had with her is enough for me to feel giddy and happy about, for now,” he ends.

News / HTCity / Ankush Bahuguna on his meeting with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: We baked a pistachio tiramisu together
