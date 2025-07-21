Selena Gomez celebrates 33rd birthday with Benny Blanco and Taylor Swift: See pics

American singer- actor Selena Gomez celebrated her 33rd birthday a few days ahead of time with a disco-themed party surrounded by close friends and family, including her fiancé Benny Blanco and longtime friend Taylor Swift. The celebration, which appeared to take place over the weekend in Los Angeles, was captured in a series of photos that Selena shared on Instagram Sunday. The images showed Selena in a sparkling sequined jumpsuit with a fur jacket, posing with guests on a rooftop and in a balloon pit, where she smiled next to Taylor. Selena Gomez celebrated her 33rd birthday with family and friends including her fiance Benny Blanco and best friend Taylor Swift

Taylor attended the celebration in a black long-sleeved dress and her signature red lipstick. In one of the pictures, Selena is seen sharing a kiss with Benny, while another features her with friends including singer Sofia Carson.

“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

“Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL,” she continued.

The early birthday celebration came shortly after reports emerged that Taylor would be among the attendees at Selena and Benny’s upcoming wedding in Montecito, California, which will most likely take place in fall this year. According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event.”

Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 after dating for over a year.