Ahead of Bad Poetry Day, a look into the evolution of slam poetry; from Chicago's streets to the Indian stage

Ahead of Bad Poetry Day on August 18, it’s worth exploring the colourful world of slam poetry — a form that often finds itself at odds with traditional poetry. Unlike conventional forms such as sonnets, limericks, haikus or even modern free verse, slam poetry frequently faces criticism for lacking depth. Critics argue that while slam poetry does constitute as an art form, it sometimes bears a closer resemblance to another artistic expression such as rap, which merges spoken word with background music. The evolution of slam poetry, from Chicago's streets to global stages

However, practitioners claim that slam poetry has carved its own significant niche in the cultural landscape and offers a vibrant outlet for communication as well as creative expression. This dynamic form of poetry tends to blend performance with poignant content to engage audiences in a pretty unique way.

The origins

The origins of slam poetry can be traced back to the mid-1980s in Chicago, Illinois where local poet and construction worker Marc Kelly Smith, sought to rekindle the passion of poetry readings that he felt had waned over time. Smith's idea was: he created a weekly event known as the poetry slam where anyone could perform their work and be judged by random audience members. This new format was designed to make poetry more accessible and engaging with a deeper emphasis on the overall performance of the piece as much as the content.

Marc Kelly Smith

In the traditional slam format, five audience members picked at random would score each performance on a scale from 0 to 10. The system judged both the delivery and the substance of the poetry, which encouraged the performers to connect deeply with their audience instead of merely the content.

Evolution of slam in India

Since its inception in 1986, slam poetry has evolved into a global artistic movement influencing political activism, art, media and entertainment. The National Poetry Slam used to be an annual event held from 1990 to 2018 that showcased teams from across the U.S. and Canada, and celebrated the art form's growth and impact.

In India, slam poetry has similarly evolved into a significant cultural phenomenon — especially in senior school and colleges. These spoken word events serve as a powerful platform for diverse voices, challenging conventional narratives and pushing the boundaries of creative expression especially in cities where tradition often dictates the cultural landscape; poetry slams offer a refreshing contrast, blending contemporary issues with raw, unfiltered emotion.

The format is open to performances in both Hindi and English, sometimes encouraging performers to speak in their local languages reflecting the country’s linguistic landscape. Over the past decade, this art form has expanded from the digital realm to live performances at cafes, literary events as well as open mic nights. Although predominantly centred in metro cities, slam poetry has resonated with millennials and individuals of all ages, from teenagers to seniors who take the stage without fear of judgement based on age.

Ahead of Bad Poetry Day, slam poetry remains distinct for its emphasis on live performance. Poets use their voice, enthusiasm, and stage presence to convey their messages, employing dramatic pauses and dynamic delivery to enhance their impact. Despite its critics, slam poetry continues to be a powerful and influential form of expression, demonstrating the diverse ways in which art and communication intersect.