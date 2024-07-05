Begin a transformative spiritual quest at Sadhguru Sannidhi

As a martial artist and meditation practitioner, I have always believed in synchronizing the body, mind and soul. It’s a journey that changes your life. A few years ago, I enrolled for Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering program online that was transformative for me. Sadhguru’s teachings inspired me to fast on Ekadashi, practice a night of wakefulness on Maha Shivratri and meditate regularly. The yoga and meditation session started with a soul-stirring musical performance by volunteers that included soothing flute music and a powerful recital of Nirbhay Nirgun by Kabir, the 15th century poet and mystic.

Recently, I got an opportunity to meditate and rejuvenate at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chhatarpur. To feel his aura at his consecrated space was truly an enriching experience. Tucked in a serene blanket of greenery, Isha Foundation's Delhi center is a sacred space for divine connection where you can manifest, enhance your receptivity and nurture your physical, material and spiritual well-being.

As you walk into the green retreat, you feel that you have travelled far away from Delhi. There’s instant respite from the city’s sweltering heat as you feel the temperature drop considerably. There’s a cool breeze brushing against your face as you soak in the lush green trees and cheerful blooms. The sound of birds chirping merrily, making their own music fills your heart with joy. The volunteers of Isha foundation welcome you with a warm namaskaram.

We practiced a series of yoga techniques, beginning with nadi shuddhi, a practice meant to cleanse the nadis – the pathways for the pranic energy to flow. The practice is immensely helpful in enhancing your psychological wellbeing.

We also practiced nada yoga. Nada implies sound. According to Sadhguru, “If you consecrate and energize that, it becomes Nada Yoga. In yoga, the entire existence is just a sound, the creation and the creator are just sounds.” We also practised yoga namaskar, a process that nurtures our physical, psychological and energy dimensions. The action of bringing our two hands together creates harmony. An easy-to-do practice, you can perform yoga namaskar at your home, workplace or even when you are travelling.

We wrapped up with Chit shakti meditation. It helps us learn how to utilize the power of the mind to create what we wants in our lives. The four Chit Shakti guided meditations help us to you manifest love, health, peace and success. As a martial artist, I always believed that yoga goes way beyond relaxation and this session strengthened my faith in the power of the ancient discipline. Nothing connects your mind, body and soul like yoga and helps evolve your consciousness, which is important in today’s stressful life. Once you control your mind, you improve your focus and you also become a better fighter.

We ended the session with the pledge ‘yoga se hi hoga’ and gathered in the garden to have a variety of saatvik delicacies along with cooling, refreshing drink. I am grateful for an experience that helped me reconnect with my inner self and inspired me to practice sadhna regularly for all things that make this world a better place.

Sadhguru Sannidhi

Planning a visit to Sadhguru Sannidhi

A quick escape from the hubbub of the city, Isha Foundation's Delhi center is a place where you can meditate, reflect and embark on a transformative and enriching spiritual journey. The space has sadhana halls for those who want to practice yoga and meditation. There is another meditation hall where programs such as Inner Engineering, Hatha Yoga, Yogasanas, Sadhguru Darshan and Satsang are conducted.

There is a shrine dedicated to Guru Pooja, where one can offer respect and seek blessings. You must also visit Devi Sannidhanam, the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi and partake in the sacred rituals and chants. Attending the daily aarti is a divine experience.