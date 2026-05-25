Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in no rush to head to the altar. The actor and the jewellery designer have been linked since 2022 and are often spotted together, leaving fans curious about where their relationship is headed. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon not getting married anytime soon

According to recent reports, marriage doesn’t appear to be on the cards anytime soon. Although the couple has been together for over three years, wedding bells may still be a long way off.

A Page Six report suggested that following his highly publicised split from Angelina Jolie, the F1 actor may not be looking to marry again. The report stated, “He has a great partner whom he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction.” It added that Pitt continues to be deeply affected by his separation from Jolie and his estrangement from their six children, which may explain why he isn’t rushing to put a ring on de Ramon.

For now, the couple is said to be happy and enjoying their relationship. Pitt’s relationship with his children

About Brad Pitt Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Reports in recent years have indicated that Pitt remains estranged from several of them. Another source quoted in reports claimed that “there has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful. The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely.

It is devastating to him.”Pitt also made headlines after TMZ reported that he was absent from daughter Zahara’s graduation ceremony. Jolie and Zahara’s brothers reportedly attended. Zahara is also among the children who have dropped Pitt’s surname from their names.