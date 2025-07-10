Feeling stuck? The Capricorn full moon TODAY is one of the year's strongest — these 4 zodiac signs to benefit the most!

If you feel like you've been feeling depressed, quietly spiraling and living with a dull weight of discontentment across the major sectors of you life, chances are your Capricorn placement in your chart, major or minor, has been setting the stage for a great and holistic death and rebirth crescendo for you. These 4 signs will definitely be feeling the shift in energies after today's Capricorn full moon!(Photos: X)

Well, your cosmic rescue team is here riding on the coattails of today's full moon in the grounded, headstrong earth sign of Capricorn, is going to throw open the doors for all the energetic, spiritual and literal gunk to drain out and a fresh, clean, flirty and thriving timeline to settle in instead. Astrologer Amy Demure breaks down the impact and what to expect sign-wise, but as always, don't forget to check for your big three — Sun, Moon and rising, in addition to any major cardinal sign placements in your natal chart.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, Amy predicts "the ultimate glow-up, rebrand, evolution". Cappys can expect the first impact to be felt on their identity, energy, appearance and confidence . But the first step will be to flat out decline tolerating less than what they deserve. It's the only way to let the life of their dreams actually make it to them.

Aries

The full moon in Capricorn will be impacting Aries' 10th house of career, status and legacy. The fire sign can expect something to just...click, and this is most likely to be something they've been yearning for on a trot. Amy's advice? If they had it in them to dream so big, they must also muster up the courage to cease and desist any and all second guessing. Expect main character flair to take over!

Cancer

Today's full moon is impacting Cancers in their 7th house of relationships. If this water sign finds themselves in a relationship, expect a watershed moment (good or bad) to erupt. That being said, the real magic here is going to be the internal shift that motivates this change as the soft-hearted sign will find themselves refusing to settle for people who don't meet them at their beautiful depth. If a single cancer is reading this, they're definitely in for a sudden romance — and one that's going to make all the effort to last!

Libra

The shifts today will be impacting Libra's 4th house, representing their inner world and essentially, what makes them tick. Librans who like to minimise themselves and their opinions just to keep the peace — even if they shroud it as their tiresome 'I'm-too-cool-to-care' act — can kiss that version goodbye. The home will prove to be a major theme as the air sign finds a way to either fix or forego familial relationships and building a home within themselves, in the case of the latter.

Final word of advice: Whatever it is that you seem tp be struggling with, now would be a bad time to suppress your feelings and emotions around them. Let the triggers rise to surface and bubble over — it's the only way to make physical and mental space for your highest, most loving timeline!