Celebrate New Year with specially-abled artistes adding a melodious touch

Entertainment, food and fun are the name of the game for the New Year. Giving a melodious start to 2025, on January 1, specially-aled artistes across the country, will put their best foot forward as they entertain guests with their music. Representational purposes only(unsplash)

Setting the stage for a celebration unlike any other and to mark the first day of the year, these artists will perform live at a several of Lalit Hotel's properties for their New Year’s Brunch.

At The LaLiT New Delhi, Sagar Kapoor who is visually impaired will sing Dard Dilo Ke (The Xpose; 2014). Accompanied with a instrumentalist, at The LaLiT Grand Palace Srinagar, singer Muntazir Nisar, who is also visually impaired will show off his melodious voice.

Similarly, the properties in Bengaluru, Udaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Khajuraho, Bekal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Mangar, will also host a similar brunch with a special musical guest.

A hotel's spokesperson tells us, “The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is renowned for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It continues to create safe and inclusive spaces for all. Our support for marginalized communities, including the LGBTQIA+ and differently abled individuals, reflects our ethos of being an equal-opportunity employer. Through initiatives like the New Year’s Brunch, we showcase our dedication to promoting inclusivity, celebrating talent, and fostering an environment where everyone feels welcome and respected.”

In addition to the entertainment, these hotels will also be curating a special New Year menu that cater to diverse palates, ensuring an indulgent feast for all guests.