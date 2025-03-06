Celebration of art and creativity: Rhythm of Marble

Art has the power to unite creative minds, and this was evident on the opening day of Rhythm of Marble in the Capital. Amit Singh and Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam

The solo marble sculpture exhibition by sculptor Amit Singh showcased a striking collection of works, drawing inspiration from Nature, spirituality and the many shades of human thought and imagination.

The event was graced by chief guest Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, along with television presenter Sunit Tandon and other notable attendees.