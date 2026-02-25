Chitkara University joins Global AI Leadership Dialogue at Express Adda featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Chitkara University made its presence felt at Express Adda in New Delhi as an associate partner, positioning itself at the centre of conversations shaping the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape during the week of the AI Impact Summit 2026. Chitkara University representatives with Sam Altman (centre), CEO, OpenAI, at Express Adda. (Photo: HTCS)

The high-profile dialogue brought together policymakers, technology leaders, founders of AI-led enterprises, and members of the academic community for an in-depth exchange on the future of emerging technologies and their societal implications at The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

The session featured Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in conversation with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group. Designed in a rapid-question format, the interaction moved seamlessly across themes ranging from the acceleration of AI research and intensifying global competition to questions of regulation, governance, and long-term technological impact.

The discussion also referenced Altman’s meetings with Narendra Modi, senior representatives of the Government of India, and industry leaders during his visit, reflecting India’s growing engagement in the global AI discourse.

The audience remained engaged through a format that balanced serious reflection with moments of humour, creating an exchange that navigated complexity with openness. Altman addressed the rapid advancement of AI systems, noting how capabilities have progressed from solving basic academic problems to operating at the frontier of human knowledge. He also responded to concerns surrounding automation and job displacement, placing contemporary anxieties within the broader historical arc of technological evolution. Drawing comparisons to the Industrial Revolution, he argued that while disruption is inevitable, societies adapt over time as new opportunities emerge, underscoring human resilience in the face of change.

During the audience interaction, Chitkara University was invited to pose a question to Altman. The query focused on responsible AI and the checks and balances required to ensure that safety protocols keep pace with rapid technological advancement. The exchange underscored that the university’s presence at Express Adda was substantive rather than ceremonial, reflecting its academic emphasis on ethics, governance, and accountability in emerging technologies.

Altman noted that OpenAI’s internal processes are continuously evolving to assess risks and minimise unintended consequences. He acknowledged that the speed of innovation can at times challenge safety oversight, emphasising that responsible development requires sustained and proactive monitoring. The dialogue reinforced the importance of academic institutions participating in policy conversations as AI transforms industries at an unprecedented pace.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor of Chitkara University, highlighted the significance of engagement at platforms of this scale. “Artificial intelligence is reshaping how nations think about governance, growth, and opportunity. For universities, the responsibility extends beyond realigning curricula to meet changing needs. We must participate in global conversations that influence industry and policy. Our presence at Express Adda reflects our commitment to the AI domain through academic rigour, ethical inquiry, and meaningful industry engagement,” she said.

The event drew industry leaders, founders of AI-driven enterprises, researchers, and senior executives from diverse sectors. Discussions on stage examined India’s evolving role in the global AI ecosystem, as rising investments in talent development and digital infrastructure position the country as a pivotal hub within the global technology network. Platforms such as Express Adda enable academic institutions and business leaders to collectively deliberate on opportunities and responsibilities.

Members of the Chitkara delegation also interacted with alumni currently working in the media and technology sectors, including Anubhav, a 2025 batch BCA student now serving as a data analyst at The Indian Express. These interactions highlighted the university’s emphasis on practical engagement and industry readiness, reflecting the linkage between campus learning and professional achievement.

The presence of senior Chitkara University representatives reflected the institution’s collaborative approach in bridging academia and enterprise. Their participation signaled that conversations around AI are no longer confined to engineering disciplines but are influencing entrepreneurship, analytics, communication, and strategic decision-making across industries.

As AI continues to evolve, institutions of higher education face a defining moment. Integrating AI into classrooms, research laboratories, and governance structures demands a careful balance between innovation and responsibility. Through active engagement at platforms such as Express Adda, Chitkara University demonstrates that universities must not remain passive observers of technological change but contribute informed perspectives grounded in research, ethics, and industry partnership.

The university’s engagement aligns with its broader academic initiatives in AI, data science, and emerging technologies. In recent years, it has strengthened interdisciplinary programmes that integrate computing with management, design, and social sciences, recognising that AI interacts closely with business models, governance systems, and cultural contexts. By participating in forums that convene policymakers and innovators, the university seeks to ensure that its academic ecosystem remains aligned with global developments.

For Chitkara University, such participation reinforces its role as a forward-looking institution committed to aligning education with emerging global realities.

In an era defined by rapid technological acceleration, meaningful engagement with global leaders is essential. Through its active presence at Express Adda and the AI Impact Summit, Chitkara University reaffirmed its dedication to responsible innovation, academic excellence, and constructive dialogue. As the AI landscape continues to unfold, the university remains committed to contributing thoughtfully to conversations that will influence economies, institutions, and societies for years to come.

