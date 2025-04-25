10 Things I Hate About You is coming on Broadway and former pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen is involved

William Shakespeare's tales are as old as time and have stood the test of (tweaked) relevance for centuries and counting. One such creative offspring is set to get a musically-charged 2025 update, potentially this year. 10 Things I Hate About You is getting a Broadway makeover!

1999 era-defining release 10 Things I Hate About You, is officially getting a Broadway makeover, as per Billboard and Variety reports. Golden Globe-winning Girls creator Lena Dunham and the Grammy-nominated Call Me Maybe pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen are the key names taking charge of the adaptation. Not just this, the two-time Tony-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Kitt — also a two-time Tony winner — also form part of the creative team. With such felicitated names mounting what could very well define this era of teenage romances, the 10 Things I Hate About You musical is already sounding like an absolute treat to one's theatrical senses.

The Shakespearean connect

The OG 10 Things itself was, in its era, a hyper-updated retelling of the tale of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. The 1594 play essentially shot leads Heath, Julia and Joseph to the frontline of Hollywood fame. Not only did the film turn out to be a commercial success, but over the decades has cemented itself as an absolute cult classic when it comes to the iconic teen romance world of cinema.

How quickly the Broadway makeover of this iconic film shapes up though, is up for debate owing to the fact that Lena is currently splitting her time between her new Netflix series Too Much in addition to penning a film based on Sam Bankman-Fried and directing the Natalie Portman starrer rom-com Good Sex.

An official opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical then, is yet to be announced.