25 years after, I know what not to do: Manu Rishi Chadha

Writer-actor Manu Rishi Chadha says it has been over 25 years since he came to Mumbai to create a world for himself. Actor Manu Rishi Chadha(Photo:Deep Saxena)

“If you ask me to sum-up my journey, I will say jab aye thhey tab pata tha ki kya karna hai mujhe aur aaj itne saalo baad mujhe yeh pata hai ki kya nai karna hai,” says Chadha during his recent visit to Lucknow.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Fukrey 3 (2023) actor was intentionally keeping away from acting to focus on script writing a bit more.

He adds, “I started to re-focus on acting and saying frequent yes to work unlike a few years back. Good projects are finding me. Khoob kaam ho raha and I like to be part of it in a bigger way. It’s not that I didn’t want to act at all, but I was enjoying going back to writing. As the process started getting boring, I resumed acting. I consider myself a people’s writer, one who brings slice-of-life tales to the table. After writing (dialogues) Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) I knew my stories would find genuine takers. Working in the same direction, I have completed three of my scripts that are ready and have been worked on, let’s see,”

Chadha believes it’s never too late to transform one’s life and career.

“Dil khol ke likha, ab achhi acting ho rahi along with that I am working on myself — be it getting in shape for fitter tomorrow or keeping away from mobile. I feel mobile detoxification should be on our priority list as I too have wasted my valuable time scrolling reels — ab yeh nahi karna.”

Talking about what is in store, “A film with (director) Anand L Rai as well as the next season of Mirzapur and then a series with the same makers is on the cards. The remake of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) with the same name will be out soon. I hope it can strike the same connection as the earlier one. I am also ready to dabble into direction, baat chal rahi hai. So, this 25th year is becoming a memorable one in so many ways and all credit goes to my family who made me recognise my worth