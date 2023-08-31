Aadesh Chaudhary slams Zee TV for taking Maitree off air: It’s no less than treating the entire team like puppets

Actor Aadesh Chaudhary recently shared that his show Maitree is going off air only a month after he joined the cast, which was very disappointing for him. Now in an exclusive interview, the actor tells us that he resigned and left the show 15 days before he was supposed to leave. Aadesh Chaudhary has been part of shows like Laal Ishq and Diya aur Baati Hum

“I was very upset because that’s not what I had expected. I was brought to the show with promises that my character would be as big as Mr Bajaj from Kasauti Zindai Kay. Everyone knows how iconic that role was. So I was excited. But soon after, I was told that the channel had decided to take the show off air and replace it some other project. I felt helpless. What can you do as an actor after all. So I mutually decided with the show makers and left the show even before the decided date,” shares Chaudhary.

While he feels hurt, the actor has no complaints with the show makers. “It’s not their fault. they were doing everything possible to meet the audience requirements and create a nice shows that garners good TRPs. However, I am not happy with how the channel one day decided to take it off, leaving everyone shocked. It’s no less than treating the entire team like puppets,” he further shares.

Chaudhary also tells us that because he agreed to do Maitree, he had to let go of other projects that were offered to him at the same time. “When you commit to a project, it’s hard to give your time to other things. And that’s why I had to choose between two things. I don’t regret anything in life. Whatever happened, happened for the best. But you feel bad as an actor knowing that an opportunity has been snatched away from you, which could have allowed you showcase what all you are capable of.”

The actor says he had already given a lot of time and hard work in charting the character and how it would progress. “That hard work was wasted. That’s the biggest loss for me,” he ends.

