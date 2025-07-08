Aamir Khan makes big revelation about his relationship with GF Gauri Spratt: ‘In my heart, I’m already married…’

A day before his 60th birthday in March this year, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebrated the special occasion with the media. Apart from cutting the cake and answering questions about his upcoming projects, Aamir made a big revelation about his personal life. The superstar introduced the media to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been dating for 18 months. After making it official, Gauri and Aamir were snapped together many times. The couple even made the paparazzi go aww when they walked in together, hand in hand, for the premiere of Aamir's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par. Well, the actor has now shared a special update about his relationship. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt

Before meeting and falling in love with Gauri Spratt, actor Aamir Khan was married twice. His first wife was Reena Datta, with whom Aamir has two children — Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Aamir’s second wife was filmmaker Kiran Rao, mother of his younger son Azad Rao Khan. Is the actor planning to get married again? Talking about the same to Indian Express, Aamir shared, “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

Now that is a level of commitment that the current generation dreams of! On the film front, Aamir is busy soaring high on the success of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh in the lead, the sports comedy drama is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It follows the story of Aamir as a basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of intellectually challenged players. Up next, Aamir will begin work on a series of films based on the Hindu epic Mahabharat.