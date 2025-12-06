Aamir Khan on being unhappy with a scene in Rang De Basanti: ‘I wanted to reshoot…’

Aamir Actor Aamir Khan has opened up on his wish to reshoot a particular scene from his 2006 released film Rang De Basanti. Aamir Khan at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025. In a recent conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor— Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times during his appearance at the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi today, Aamir revealed that he wasn’t happy with a scene with co-actors Waheeda Rahman and Alice Patten as he lost his emotional track due to continuity break. Also Read: Aamir Khan says GF Gauri Spratt brings calm to his life: ‘Reena, Kiran and now Gauri have really contributed to…’ While elaborating, he shared, “There is a scene where I and Sue (Alice) come back from the lathi charge and Waheeda ji has got a head injury and as I stop eating, I also breakdown, this was a scene that I was not very happy with. I felt that it should have been shot better.

Waheeda Rehman in a still from Rang De Basanti.

“This incident taught me a big lesson. I had tested for that scene and even replayed it in my mind many times because I wanted to be emotionally ready for it. Next morning, I was sitting in my makeup room and saw wrong clothes hanging as they were supposed to be different due to continuity. I called my assistant and he informed me the order of shooting, Rakeysh sir (Omprakash Mehra) and Binod Pradhan (DOP) had discussed,” the 60-year-old actor added.

Aamir Khan and Alice in a still from Rang De Basanti.