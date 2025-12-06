Aamir Khan on being unhappy with a scene in Rang De Basanti: ‘I wanted to reshoot…’
Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that released in 2006.
Aamir Actor Aamir Khan has opened up on his wish to reshoot a particular scene from his 2006 released film Rang De Basanti.
In a recent conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor— Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times during his appearance at the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi today, Aamir revealed that he wasn’t happy with a scene with co-actors Waheeda Rahman and Alice Patten as he lost his emotional track due to continuity break.
While elaborating, he shared, “There is a scene where I and Sue (Alice) come back from the lathi charge and Waheeda ji has got a head injury and as I stop eating, I also breakdown, this was a scene that I was not very happy with. I felt that it should have been shot better.
“This incident taught me a big lesson. I had tested for that scene and even replayed it in my mind many times because I wanted to be emotionally ready for it. Next morning, I was sitting in my makeup room and saw wrong clothes hanging as they were supposed to be different due to continuity. I called my assistant and he informed me the order of shooting, Rakeysh sir (Omprakash Mehra) and Binod Pradhan (DOP) had discussed,” the 60-year-old actor added.
Aamir further stated, “Rakeysh told me that if we will start shooting from night then we would waste one and half days of shoot. And losing this much time is disastrous, so, I agreed and told him to do whatever he wanted and that particular scene came 4 four days later. So, the scene never came out the way I wanted it to be.”
“There is a timing for every scene. I didn’t reach to that emotional level which I wanted. It taught me a lesson if you had to choose between something creative and practical, always be impractical and choose the creative part,” he concluded.