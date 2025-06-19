Aamir Khan reveals he didn’t like Thugs of Hindostan himself: ‘So when Thugs didn’t work, I didn’t feel bad…’

After delivering a series of superhits such as PK (2014), Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), Aamir Khan registered a box office bomb in 2018 with his film Thugs of Hindostan. It was a major shock for the audience, especially because the star-studded cast included big names such as Aamir, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan along with Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh. After the film released to poor reviews leaving fans disappointed, Aamir had apologised to the audience. Well, 7 years later as Aamir gears up for his next film, the actor has revealed that he himself did not like Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan has been busy on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, also starring Genelia Deshmukh. During one such interview with Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel, Aamir shared, “What happened with Thugs was… I didn’t like the film myself. Now, enough years have passed and I really respect Adi (Aditya) and Victor (Vijay) but sometimes, there are creative differences. When the film was made, Adi and Victor really liked it, the way it was made, but I didn’t like it at all. I felt that structurally, we went wrong with the writing and I tried to tell them about it but they were confident that the film is good.”

Aamir went on to reveal that he tried to convince makers for 8 months before release but ultimately had to accept their decision. This is a big reason why Aamir was not anxious about Thugs of Hindostan’s release. Remembering his conversation with his now ex-wife Kiran Rao, the actor shared, “I said I have no anxiety about this film because I know this won’t work and I believe if I don’t like it, why should I expect the audience to like it? So when Thugs didn’t work, I didn’t feel bad because I didn’t like it too.”

Now that is definitely a revelation no one saw coming.