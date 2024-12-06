Aanchal Singgh: Labels of art house and commercial have become diluted on OTT for good

Actor Aanchal G Singgh, who has been getting a positive response for her character’s emotional growth in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (YKKA), feels that OTT has been a game changer in terms of blending genres that can otherwise restrict a project. Aanchal Singgh was recently seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 2.

“On digital, be it web series or short film, the audience gets to see something different. So, it’s beneficial for both artistes and audiences. But, cinema has a different perspective and even if you try to do anything different on the big screen, woh bolte hain ki ‘Commercial nahin, art cinema hai’,” the 32-year-old shares.

She continues, “On OTT, ab art house aur commercial — sab dilute ho gaya hai (for good). People are [more] interested in storytelling. So now it’s more about, ‘I want to watch this person’s story’, and not, ‘I want to see this celeb on screen.’ So, I feel that is very important.”

Also Read: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 review: Tahir Raj Bhasin is endlessly watchable in a worthy, pulpy follow-up

Regardless, the actor shares that she “doesn’t want to restrict herself to one specific medium.”

Talking about her future plans, she shares, “I have been focused on YKKA season 2 for a very long time and I had to wait for a long time for it to release. So, it took a lot of patience. But now I am going to sit down and decide [future projects]. There are interesting things that are happening, but I haven’t said yes to anything.”