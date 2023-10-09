Abhinav Shukla: Trolling is a price you pay for being famous

In a recent Instagram post, actor Abhinav Shukla answered the questions of many trolls in his comments section lately. Shukla explains, “As celebrities, we appreciate engaging with our fans, but I don’t want to ignore the people who don’t like me or are trolling me, so once in two years I grant their wish and give them a reply.” Actor Abhinav Shukla talks about trolling

The actor continues, “The questions I answered were the ones that people were asking me over and over again. Maybe they are curious or just don’t like me. It wasn’t anything impulsive and nothing triggered it. I wanted to know public opinion, so I read the comments once in a while.”

Shukla has learned to navigate online trolls now. “Earlier, I used to get a little bit affected, but now I have learned it’s a price you pay for being famous,” he admits, adding, “If you are a public figure, and your life is out in the public domain, people are going to judge you. It is a part and parcel of our lives. Sometimes some comments make you ponder, but in a broader sense, I am also used to it.”

Besides, Shukla has better things to focus on, as he is entering the phase of fatherhood soon, with his wife-actor Rubina Dilaik, expecting their first child. “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life,” the 41-year-old tells us.

He also emphasises that he is an equal partner with his wife when it comes to household responsibilities. “I am already a hands-on husband, so I will be a hands-on father soon,” he says, adding, “There are times when I cook and do the dishes, especially when the help is not there. We have this equality of work thing. It has never happened till date that she asked me to do something, and I didn’t do it. We automatically do 50-50 of every work.”

Does he fear that the internet trolls might target his newborn child? “Somebody would be really sick to troll a kid. I haven’t thought about it, but someone would be crazy to do that. Negative comments aana toh life hogyi hai humaari. Even if I do something good, people will find something negative. Insaan ne kisi ko nahi chorra hai,” Shukla firmly answers.

