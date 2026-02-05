Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: Revisiting actor’s deleted scene with Kareena in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; watch

Abhishek Bachchan is many things. He is the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, husband to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a doting father to Aaradhya Bachchan. But to his fans, Abhishek is an actor who manages to light up the screen every time he enters a scene, no matter how long or short his screentime is. Well, 25 years ago, the actor joined his childhood friend Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a special cameo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). But the scene was deleted. On Abhishek’s 50th birthday today, let’s take a trip down memory lane by revisiting his deleted but hilarious cameo from K3G , which also stars his parents alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Before the prom at their college, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen telling Hrithik Roshan, “Okay, okay! You’re the lucky one. Main prom pe tumhaare saath jaaungi. Lucky!” But to her disappointment, Hrithik laughs and responds, “Lekin tumse poocha kaun? Tumhaare saath kaun jaana chahta hai? I was just wondering if I should wear casual or formal. What do you think?” Extremely offended, Kareena replied, “Tum jo bhi pehenoge, stupid lagoge.” Hrithik says ‘cool’ and walks off. Then enters Abhishek Bachchan. When he pats Bebo on her shoulder, she angrily turns and says, “Who are you? Aur main tumhaare saath prom pe nahi jaana chahti.” With a straight face, Abhishek replies, “Ae! Tumhaare saath bhi kaun jaana chahta hai. Main toh time poochne aaya tha.”

This scene was deleted from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham due to the excessive runtime of the film. Well, netizens can’t get enough of it. In the comment section below, a fan stated, “I love random cameos so much. They always make me giggle when I see random cameos, I hate when they are so grand and crazy like nowadays,it makes them look like a major part of the movie rather than just someone passing by or short cameo,” whereas a comment read, “Man I really enjoy watching Abhishek on the screen (not sure if that makes me in the minority). Dhoom series was my fav growing up, hope he makes a solid comeback.” Another netizen claimed, “I am of the very unpopular opinion that Abhishek would have made this movie more watchable … I detest this film for all its overacting and think he is a more natural actor …,” whereas one wrote: “A humble role before he became a legendary star.”

Here’s wishing Abhishek a very happy birthday, as we eagerly wait to witness him as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s King.