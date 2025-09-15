Abhishek Kumar on buying house in Mumbai: Wanted to make my parents proud

For actor Abhishek Kumar, buying his first home in Mumbai has been more than just a personal milestone — it’s a deeply emotional one. “Coming from Chandigarh, owning a house in Mumbai always felt like a distant dream. When it finally happened, I was emotional — not just for me, but for my parents as well,” shares the 30-year-old. He adds, “We’ve lived in rented homes for years. This place gives us a sense of stability. Such an achievement makes me feel proud that I am now able to make all their dreams come true.” Although the accomplishment was unexpected, the decision felt right. Abhishek says, “There was no plan to buy a house in Mumbai but for the past few months, coming back to the rented apartment felt like something was amiss. It was a quick decision, and now, seeing how proud my parents are, I feel it was a truly good decision.” Abhishek Kumar

The family plans to move into their new 2BHK home within a month, complete with a proper griha pravesh. While Abhishek is still processing the magnitude of this life event, he’s also quick to reflect on the path that led to it: “The early days were tough. There were constant auditions and rejections. Even now, breaking into film roles or getting substantial parts remains challenging for me. There is still a preference for actors with large social media followings or industry connections. I continue to hear, ‘We’re looking for someone with more followers’ or ‘someone from a known background’.” For the future, Abhishek wants to focus more on OTT platforms and films, despite steady offers in television. He notes, “Television comes with TRP pressures and restrictions on content, whereas digital offers more flexibility.”

He does realise that actors are often quickly typecast, but he remains hopeful: “Some casting people assume I can’t handle certain types of roles. There’s a perception issue that hasn’t gone away. But I’m focused on building my work and letting that speak for itself.”