Abhishek Tripathi on debut opposite viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa: A full-circle moment at my birthplace Prayagraj

Speaking to HT City, the 25-year-old said, “It’s a full-circle moment for me. The trailer will be launched during the ongoing Magh Mela at my birthplace, a year after everything started. Though I was brought up in New Delhi, I hail from the Sangam city and am here with my family for the moment I have been waiting for.”

Prayagraj-lad Abhishek Tripathi is set to debut as the protagonist opposite the viral Mahakumbh girl, Monalisa , in Sanoj Mishra ’s The Diary of Manipur . The young actor is feeling nostalgic as the team prepares to launch its trailer in his birthplace on Tuesday.

Abhishek added, “After our director signed the viral Mahakumbh girl as the female lead, the project kicked off. Coincidentally, after a series of auditions, I was signed opposite her. Actor Rajkummar Rao’s brother, Amit Rao, plays my mentor in the film. Now that the team is back in Prayagraj, it feels like it’s all due to Ma Ganga’s blessings.”

Both Abhishek and Monalisa play North Indian characters in the film. “She plays the daughter of an army officer, while I play a Delhite. The film is set against the backdrop of the North-Eastern violence we have all witnessed. It’s a very important project as it portrays what is happening in that part of India. While shooting in Manipur, we witnessed the ground reality firsthand.”

Recalling his journey, Abhishek shared, “I trained at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts and simultaneously performed in many plays. After shifting to Mumbai in 2020, I joined a theatre group, took on small roles, and gave auditions. Finally, Sanoj sir gave me my big break! Hailing from Prayagraj and Delhi is an advantage—it gives us an edge in language and diction. Now, it’s over to the audience to judge once the film releases later this year.”