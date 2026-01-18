Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa name daughter Parvati Paul Rao, share adorable first picture

Along with the picture, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” They followed it with their daughter’s name written in English and Hindi, “PARVATI PAUL RAO”.

Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actor Patralekhaa, shared an emotional moment with their fans on Sunday as they officially announced the name of their daughter. The couple took to Instagram to reveal they have named their baby girl Parvati Paul Rao, sharing an adorable photograph of both parents gently holding their newborn’s tiny hands.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had announced the birth of their baby girl in November last year with a deeply emotional post that coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl… Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar,” calling it the greatest blessing of their lives. Keeping the announcement simple and spiritual, the couple chose to focus on gratitude rather than on details, a sentiment they echoed once again as they revealed their daughter’s name, Parvati Paul Rao, with folded hands and full hearts.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story dates back over a decade. The two met while working on Hansal Mehta’s CityLights (2014), where their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life relationship. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2021 in Chandigarh.