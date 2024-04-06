Acting and singing keeps me creatively invested, says Rashi Mal

Singer-actor Rashi Mal says to have learnt the art of balancing both music and acting. Singer-actor Rashi Mal

“Music is my first love but acting is not far behind because being in front of the camera ups my creative inclination. Be it Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) or my award-winning film Sir (2018), acting projects have an interesting tale to tell. I am readily happy to be part of them. Otherwise, music takes all my time — be it my live show or singles for albums. The point is what amongst the two professions keeps me creatively invested. Being a trained singer and actor, I don’t want either of the things to lag,” says the Helicopter Eela (2018) actor.

Mal is glad that her recent music episode has gone down well with the audience.

“I gave over two years to my album Rationality Chapter One which was released a month back. Featuring three songs Yoon Hi, Naariyan, and Chalo, all three were written, composed and sung by me. When you have given so much to a project, in terms of effort and passion, it makes you all happy and thrilled to see such an outcome. Good music needs to be created with full honesty and it is reflected during my live shows when the audience sings along my indie songs with so much love.”

Mal will be next seen with her most-awaited project slated for this year release.

“It’s an interesting story with director Sudhish Kamath’s Culture Vulture where I will be sharing the screen with (actor-filmmaker) Nagesh Kukunoor (actor) and Suchitra Pillai. The audience will see me in a powerful role and also hear me singing for the project as well. Besides, I will be seen in quirky dark-satire Death in the City with Javed Jaffrey,” concludes the young actor.