Action on Sobhita Dhulipala’s mind: I’m working on my skill set, I’d love to do an action film

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been actively working on acquiring new skill sets, as she harbours a dream of working on an all out action film, which she hopes turns into a reality soon. Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in second season of Made in Heaven

“At the moment, I’m in an inspired state of mind, I’m working on my skill set, I’d love to do an action film. I’d absolutely love to do period cinema. I have a special love for them..maybe that’s why I obsessively train in MMA and classical dance every day,” she says.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Talking about her learning, the Made in Heaven actor adds, “Whatever happens, happens for a reason. I think it’s important to respect our journey so far and not be obsessed with the idea of ‘better’”.

“I don’t know about shattering (any stereotype) and all that but I have definitely changed as an actor, as a human being. It is only natural. I don’t think anyone is ever not-changing. We are all ever-moving work in progress,” says the actor.

Giving us a sneak peek into her upcoming projects, the actor shares, “I’m awaiting the release of my Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ with Dev Patel. Reading some exciting material at the moment, announcements soon. I am keeping my fingers crossed”.