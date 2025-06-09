Actor Amol Parashar on dating rumours with Konkona Sen: Nobody asked me; instead all started bringing their assumptions

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, 45, and Amol Parashar, 38, are rumoured to be in a relationship. And what added fuel to the fire was their first public appearance together at the screening of Amol’s web series. Addressing the speculation for the first time, Amol tells us, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself.” Actor Amol Prashar

The actor adds: “See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain. Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!”

Amol recalls a similar situation with his Sardar Udham (2021) co-actor Vicky Kaushal, who was dating actor Katrina Kaif while shooting for the film and got married to her in December 2021. “I remember something similar happening with Vicky, and I was like: ‘Bhai, bata do sabko because people are asking me’. And he was like: ‘I will, at the right time’,” Amol explains.

While he is content with his career trajectory with two back to back OTT releases with him in the lead, he’s amused how his personal life has earned him more attention: “Logon ko mazaa aa raha hai. Aap karlo kitni bhi acting, views link-up news ko hi milte hain.”

Prod him for his views on marriage, and Amol says his mum would pressure him initially, but not anymore: “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I love surprising myself, and my family knows that. Agar shaadi hogi, toh I, too, will post it on Insta (laughs), as that’s what matters to everyone. But as of now, I have nothing to talk about.”

On the work front Amol is back on stage after a decade. “It’s after ten years I am back to theatre and it’s the first time doing a solo play called Besharam Aadmi. Already done seven shows. Also my character dies in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs but in the other series I am very much alive so there are chances of Gram Chikatsalay to be back with part 2."