Actor Anup Soni: No FOMO, Rangmanch hai mere paas; looking forward to doing a play with Juhi soon!

Actor Anup Soni staged Atul Satya Kaushik’s play, Ballygunge 1990, during the 50th jubilee celebrations of the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow. On the sidelines, the actor expressed his desire to reunite professionally with his wife, actor-director Juhi Babbar, soon. Actor Anup Soni They last worked together in Nadira Babbar’s Begum Jaan, written by Javed Siddique, some eight years ago. “Our son is still too young, so we are waiting for him to grow up a bit more before we work together once again. If we work together, we both need to travel. For now, we are managing in a way that one travels while the other stays at home. There has been a long gap since we worked together, so we are looking forward to it,” says the actor.

Actor Anup Soni with actor-wife Juhi Babbar

Juhi is currently busy with two monologues she wrote, directed, and produced. Meanwhile, Anup is engaged with his comedy play, My Wife’s Eighth Vachan, and the thriller Ballygunge 1990, which features two characters on stage. “Both my plays are by Atul, and we get along very well. I am in discussion for a new play with him in a different genre. For me, the story should be relatable; once the script is locked, we can open another play this year,” he states.

Anup Soni during Atul Satya Kaushik’s play Ballygunge 1990 staged in Lucknow