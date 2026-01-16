Actor Mahhi Vij to quit Seher Hone Ko Hai for a reality television series?

Actor Mahhi Vij is reportedly set to quit her comeback television show and join a high-profile reality show slated for next month, fuelling major speculation among fans. Mahhi Vij

According to sources, “The actor, who made her comeback with the TV daily Seher Hone Ko Hai last year in December, may soon exit the show and could be one of the potential contestants for the upcoming reality show The 50. The rumours started after Mahhi was reportedly seen at the channel’s office, though she is said to be keeping the development confidential for now.”

While there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the channel, the buzz around her possible new project is surely out. If the reports about The 50 are true, fans would love to see her in a reality show format after a long time, having previously participated in Nach Baliye-5 and also went on win the couple reality show. For now, everyone is eagerly waiting to see whether these rumours turn into reality.

On a personal front, Mahhi Vij recently slammed trolls linking her to friend Nadim Nadz amid reports of her separation from husband Jay Bhanushali.

Last Sunday, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a video addressing the link-up rumours involving Nadim Nadz. She clarified that Nadim is her best friend and revealed that her daughter Tara has been calling him ‘Abba’ for the last six years. She added, “Yeh mera aur Jay ka joint decision tha ki woh usko Abba bulaayegi. Aapne ‘Abba’ word ko itna ganda aur ghatiya bana diya hai. Ek insaan kisi cheez se guzar raha hai aur aap logon ko karma se darr nahi lagta.”

The actor parted ways with Jay Bhanushali after 14 years of marriage. The former couple got married in 2011 and are parents of three children: Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.