Actor Sudhanshu Pandey slams numerologist Sanjay Jumani over ‘humiliating’ DMs: I was aghast

On Wednesday, actor Sudhanshu Pandey slammed numerologist Sanjay Jumaani for using derogatory remarks against him. Sharing screenshots of an Insta DM exchange, he questioned the conduct of the numerologist over “the kind of language used by him”. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey

Speaking about what happened, Sudhanshu tells us, “I was watching a podcast where Sanjay spoke about some calculations which I was unable to understand. I commented, ‘kuch samajh nahi aya’, and forgot about it until two days ago, when I received those messages at midnight.”

Sharing how disturbed he was, the actor added, “I was left aghast! It’s so disturbing. Why should any professional text you so rudely at such an hour?”

In the past, Sudhanshu, too, sought advice from Jumaani. He shares, “When I was in my 20s and figuring things out in the industry, I visited Sanjay with my wife, Mona (Pandey). He advised us on some changes that actually didn’t work much, so we went back to the same spelling (of my name).”

The actor insists that he only commented because he enjoys subjects like numerology: “But nobody should be this rude to anyone... I am still a known face; what must his treatment be with his regular clients? When you connect with numerologists or astrologists, it's usually to seek information, and that's what I was doing at the time after watching the episode. I certainly did not expect such a response for a simple text looking for answers.”

We tried to contact Jumani for his comments, but he remained unavailable.



Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, was part of the television daily Anupamaa till August 2024, and played the character of Vanraj Shah before he announced his exit. Earlier, the actor was part of the boy band- Band of Boys. His work includes roles in movies like 2.0, Singham, and Murder 2.