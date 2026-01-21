Actor Sumbul Tauqeer ventures into singing and her first behind-camera stint: When the opportunity came I had to grab it

Actor Sumbul Tauqeer is set to take on dual new roles, moving beyond acting to explore playback singing and her first stint behind the camera. "I have always loved singing and it was on my mind to give a playback and so when the opportunity came I had to grab it," the actor states. Actor Sumbul Tauqeer

Sumbul, who started her career with the film Article 15 in 2019, explains that her experience in films and television has paved the way for her to explore other professional avenues. This includes "taking up professional singing and backing a project or going behind the scenes is happening for me for the first time. So I am all the more overwhelmed as of now.” Sumbul also wishes to take forward her directorial aspirations, “I intend to direct one of the stories penned by her father some day, lets see.”.

The singing project is a family affair for her, “It’s a song-video, Aaj Sach Bolungi, as my father (Touqeer Khan) is a writer and has penned a lot of ghazals, poetries throughout his life but nothing much happened there so I picked one up and we have a song," she shares. Both Sumbul and her sister have lent their voices to the track.

On the acting front the actor adds, “TV daily Itti Si Khushi is keeping me busy and I am anticipating the release of my upcoming supernatural horror film, Jhaad Phoonk. The film is set to co-star Padmini Kolhapure and Harsh Jayesh Rajput.”