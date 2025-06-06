Actor Sumbul Touqeer on returning to the big screen as a lead with Jhaad Phook: I manifested this happening

Sumbul Touqeer will return to the big screen after six years and this time, as the lead. “I manifested this,” says the actor, adding that returning to films was always on her mind. “Being part of Article 15 in 2019, I remember constantly telling myself: ‘Abhi toh aur films karni hain, but it will have to be as a lead’. It’s happening now, and I couldn’t believe it until I landed on the set,” she admits. Actor Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul will be seen in the film Jhaad Phook, which marks her debut as a lead, a milestone she considers “no less than a feat”. She adds, “It’s a little overwhelming for me.” The film is being shot in Uttarakhand.

Regarding her decision to take on the movie, Sumbul says, “It had a fresh and compelling storyline. My focus is to do justice to my character, Astha.”

Having explored TV and music videos, she ventured into films in 2019, which is considered a natural progression for most actors who start their careers on the small screen. Now that she has experienced the big screen, would she still be open to work across mediums? “I want to act, so why be selective about mediums? That’s not me,” says Sumbul.

Regarding her selective approach to projects, Sumbul emphasises choosing projects only after careful consideration: “I never hopped on whatever came my way. The storyteller in me is always on the lookout, and that’s why I take up projects where there’s something to prove