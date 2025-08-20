Actor Surveen Chawla on 20 years in showbiz: This is the happiest phase of my career

After completing two decades in the industry, actor Surveen Chawla says she is finally in what she calls the “best phase” of her career. “I am not just happy, I am very, very happy,” she beams, adding, “Makers now have so much faith in me — ‘yeh kar sakti hai’ — and that makes me feel on top of the world.” Actor Surveen Chawla

For Surveen, her journey stands out because of the unconventional choices she has made along the way. “My 20-year journey speaks volumes about the out-of-the-box career decisions I’ve taken. I’ve never called it a struggle, nor will I ever. As the saying goes — my success was overnight, if 20 years is what you call overnight,” she laughs, admitting she still feels “numb” at times. “The fire to perform is still alive, but I no longer chase life or think in clichés like ‘I have to reach here or there’.”

Looking back, she recalls instances where financial pressures tempted her to accept projects, but her instincts always pulled her back. “Just before things turned around for me in the last two or three years, I did try taking up a project for money, but I couldn’t go through with it. Of course, everyone needs money, but I’ve always trusted my instincts. Saying no was tough, but sitting at home felt better than being on a set for something my heart wasn’t in. That has been my biggest learning,” she shares.

The actor is currently basking in acclaim for her performance in the crime-thriller Mandala Murders. Just this year, she has had four releases — a feat she calls “surreal” and “too good to be true”. “People are usually happy to announce two releases in a year, and here I am with four back-to-back projects, each with diverse, well-crafted characters that any actor would dream of. The response to Mandala Murders was particularly special, it surprised viewers after Criminal Justice and Rana Naidu, and I loved that. When your hard work pays off you are in a different zone altogether. I am glad that people loving my work. That's the real appreciation for me.”

Surveen also credits the rise of OTT for reshaping her career trajectory. “No doubt, OTT has changed the game for me. The kind of stories coming my way now constantly push me as a performer. This medium doesn’t let you get stuck. I’ve just worked hard without obsessing over results. I don’t even track release dates, I just put my honesty into every character and leave the rest.”