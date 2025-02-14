Actor Vidyut Jammwal on visiting Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj: Maa’s happiness is above all awards, it's a very special feeling

Actor Vidyut Jammwal calls his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) one of his biggest achievements in life. Especially so, because he fulfilled his mother’s wish. Vidyut Jammwal on his visit to Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Terming the experience “awakening and enlightening”, he says, “Kamaal ho gaya, maze aa gaye...adbhut! I have never seen so many people together in my life; the biggest concerts and events in the world won’t have a fraction [of the visitors] of this congregation.”

He adds, “My mother expressed a wish to go to the Maha Kumbh and I told her that I would arrange the trip for her. But then, I also joined her. Watching the smile on her face after taking the holy dip is above all my achievements and awards. It’s a very special feeling... jaise ki bahut punya ka kaam dar diya.”

Vidyut Jammwal interacted with students and saints at different Akharas

Vidyut visited all the akharas at the Mela. “I interacted with the students and saints there and was amazed to see that they are all so well-read, educated and learned. I promote fitness wherever I go, and that helped me forge a deeper connection — they also practise chanting and yoga and are fully aware of the fitness of mind, body, and soul. Sab jagah jaakar shanknaad kiye maine and had a discussion on shank (conch shell) as a part of my research.”

Sharing more details about the interactions, he says, “I spoke to many people all of them had their share of difficulties to reach but everyone had one thing in common that some divine intervention helped them to reach. Looking at everyone’s shraddha and enthusiasm, it was worth meeting people around. I met many policemen and management personnel because they are the ones who are working hard. But, the overall credit goes to God, as this is beyond human control. Meeting and clicking photos with them was a personal high for me. The love I got made me feel ki kuch to sahi kiya hai life mein.”

Vidyut drove down from Delhi to Mathura and then to Prayagraj. “For two days, I forgot about everything and did not even bother to check my phone. Such is the shradha, energy and the vibes there. You feel amazed, humbled, grateful, and blessed.”