Adult film star Kylie Page dies at 28; Cause of death still unknown

American actor Kylie Page, a well-known adult film performer, died on June 25 at the age of 28. According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, her death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who listed her legal name as Kyle Pylant. According to the official report, Kylie passed away at her home. No cause of death has been determined as of now, and further investigation is underway. Kylie Page died on June 25

Kylie began her career in adult entertainment in 2016 and became a familiar name in the industry, working with top studios including Brazzers, Vixen Media Group, and Naughty America. Over the years, she appeared in more than 200 adult films and scenes.

Brazzers, one of the companies she frequently collaborated with, released a tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Her agency, Hussie Models, also paid tribute to her memory. Alex Mack, her agent, said, “Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking. She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went. That’s exactly how I’ll always remember her—full of life and kindness.”

Leah Gotti, a fellow adult performer and close friend, shared her thoughts with AVN. “She was really light and bright. She just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible,” Gotti said as reported by Complex.