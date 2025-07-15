Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
After Delhi, Travis Scott announces Mumbai concert on November 19

ByAkshita Prakash
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 02:48 PM IST

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour expands with a third show in Mumbai on November 19.

American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott, whose debut concert in Delhi sold out within hours, has added a third show to meet the overwhelming demand. The India leg of his Circus Maximus World Tour will now include a performance in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on November 19.

The Grammy-nominated 34-year-old, who is known for reshaping the hip-hop landscapes with tracks including SICKO MODE, FE!N, goosebumps, and BUTTERFLY EFFECT, will be performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18 and 19.

Travis’ Circus Maximus World Tour will span six countries, starting in Johannesburg (South Africa) on October 11, and will make stops in Seoul (South Korea), Sanya (China), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Delhi and Mumbai.

 

News / HTCity / Cinema / After Delhi, Travis Scott announces Mumbai concert on November 19
