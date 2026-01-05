After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh preps for zombie thriller Pralay; here's everything to know about the film
Filmmaker Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, is set to make his feature debut with Pralay, starring Ranveer Singh in a dystopian Mumbai overrun by zombies
Ranveer Singh may be ruling the 2026 box office with Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s record-breaking period spy thriller, but he isn’t slowing down. As his latest hit continues its winning streak, buzz suggests his next big project, Pralay, has found its leading lady — a pairing that could redefine the industry.
Exit Alia, enter Kalyani Priyadarshan
For months, speculation was rife that Alia Bhatt would reunite with Ranveer Singh for their third film after Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). But with Alia’s 2026 calendar packed — from Shiv Rawail’s Alpha to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War — the makers turned to a fresh face. Stepping in is Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, who’s set to star opposite Ranveer in the upcoming zombie-apocalypse thriller Pralay.
Kalyani made her breakthrough last year with Lokah: Chapter 1, a runaway Malayalam hit from Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Having already fronted a supernatural world, she seems a natural fit for Pralay’s dystopian setting. Though there’s no official confirmation yet, the film is expected to mark her Bollywood debut.
A new frontier for Hindi cinema
Pralay is set to push Hindi cinema into uncharted territory — the zombie apocalypse genre. Popularised in the West by cult hits like Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later (2002), Will Smith’s I Am Legend (2007), and Brad Pitt’s World War Z (2013), the genre has rarely been explored in India.
After vampires took centre stage in last year’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Thamma, Pralay will go darker and grittier. Unlike the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013), the film unfolds in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, where AI will transform the city into a decayed dystopia.
The visionaries behind the project
The film also marks the theatrical debut of Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Jai, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) and Lootere (2024), brings his signature realism to Pralay. The project is co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment.
While Pralay was initially expected to go on floors in mid-2026, its timeline now hinges on the release of Dhurandhar Part 2. Sources told The Indian Express that Ranveer has been advised to stay low-profile until the sequel’s release. Once it’s out, it’ll become clear whether he moves ahead with Pralay. For now, he’s reportedly shedding his Dhurandhar physique — and waiting for the green light on what could be one of his boldest projects yet.