After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey walks out of Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? Meet the possible new villain

It was in 2006 that audiences met Shah Rukh Khan as Don for the first time. His magical aura, chemistry with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the epic story-line made the film a blockbuster hit. 5 years later he returned with Don 2, once again winning hearts and shaking up the box office. So when it was announced that SRK will not be reprising his role of Don in the franchise’s third installment, many hearts were obviously broken . Instead, Ranveer Singh will be taking the story forward with Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. There were a lot of updates about the star cast, but currently Ranveer is the only confirmed member of the star cast with two actors dropping out. Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey

Earlier this year in March, it was reported that actor and soon-to-be mother Kiara Advani, who was set to be Ranveer Singh’s leading lady in Don 3, has apparently opted out of the film due to her pregnancy. Kriti Sanon was reportedly in talks to take over this role. There was also buzz about Priyanka Chopra Jonas making a comeback to the franchise. Well, a report shared by Bollywood Hungama has now revealed that actor Vikrant Massey, who was going to lock horns with Ranveer as the antagonist, has also walked out of Don 3. But why? Insiders suggest that Vikrant took this decision due to the lack of depth in this role and the need for a transformation.

So who will be the new villain of Don 3? According to buzz, actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda are currently in the running for this role. However, this report can only be confirmed by the makers or the actors themselves. Till then, we can just patiently wait for an update. Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy winning hearts with his recently released film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which marked Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Ranveer, on the other hand, left fans in awe with his first look in the teaser of Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar.