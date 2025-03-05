Kiara Advani opts out of Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 after announcing pregnancy? Here’s what we know

When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their wedding pictures in 2023, after dating in secret for years, it was like a personal win for many of their fans. The entire internet celebrated their day of love, as we watched Kiara dance down the aisle to Sidharth in their viral wedding video. Well, netizens felt a similar burst of emotion once again for the couple last week. Fans were over the moon with joy when Kiara and Sidharth took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. They shared, “The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻.” But what about Kiara’s line up of upcoming films? Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

Much like many of her fellow leading ladies in the film industry, Kiara Advani is an actor who knows how to balance her personal and professional lives. Currently, she is busy completing the shooting of War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR apart from wrapping up the shoot of Rocking Star Yash co-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. While one is a spy thriller, the other is a period gangster film. However, according to a report shared by Pinkvilla, Kiara has apparently decided to opt out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead as the new Don, taking over the reins from the OG Shah Rukh Khan, and Vikrant Massey as the antagonist, this was one of the most talked about films in Kiara’s kitty. However, the news suggests that the actor ‘has chosen to prioritise her personal life’ over Don 3. The makers will reportedly begin looking for another leading lady for Ranveer. Well, let’s patiently wait for the makers, Kiara and team to verify the same.

Two other projects in Kiara’s line up, which the internet came to know about through rumours, are Maddock’s Shakti Shalini and YRF’s Dhoom 4. However, there is no confirmation about the two movies, which are scheduled to go on floors in 2026. Well, we wish Kiara all the best for this new chapter in her personal life, as we patiently wait for updates about her upcoming films.