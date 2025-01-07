Don 3 to mark Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback? Fans say ‘Kiara is vanilla; no one can match PC’s jalwa’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one actor who has successfully made her mark not only in the Indian film industry, but also in Hollywood. While she has been travelling back and forth, PeeCee’s focus shifted to the West a few years ago. But now that she has found her footing in Hollywood, fans are eagerly waiting for the OG Desi Girl to make her Bollywood comeback. Some time back there were reports about Priyanka joining forces with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Well, now there is buzz about Priyanka planning her return to Bollywood with a franchise which is quite close to her heart— Don 3, the third instalment of Don. Shah Rukh Khan's Roma Priyanka Chopra from Don might join Ranveer Singh in Don 3

It was in 2006 that the audience was first introduced to Priyanka Chopra as Roma aka Junglee Billi in Farhan Akhtar’s Don. Her badass portrayal of the complex character along with PeeCee’s sizzling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan dropped several jaws. She reprised the beloved character in Don 2 (2011). However, after SRK left the franchise and Ranveer Singh took over for Don 3, Kiara Advani was welcomed as the female lead. Well, now that rumours have surfaced about Priyanka’s possible return to the Don franchise, fans can’t keep calm as they hope these reports are true.

Under a Reddit thread, reacting to the buzz, one social media user gushed, “No one among the current actress can play Roma as good as Priyanka. Farhan, Please bring her back as Roma. Her chemistry/pairing with Ranveer is good too,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Kiara is quite a vanilla actress… like most the actresses today… no one can match PC ka jalwaaaa.” Another internet user opined, “I don’t think Kiara has any considerable BO pull. They should have cast PC only. Always thought Kiara was too vanilla for Roma.” Meanwhile, some are still hoping SRK would make a cameo in the movie. For instance, a comment read, “Imagine if they brought both PC & SRK back.. fireworks galore!”

Well, we will have to wait for the Don 3 team to confirm the news. But how crazy would it be to have Priyanka back as Junglee Billi!