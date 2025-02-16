After Ranveer Allahbadia row, UP police deny Bassi 's Lucknow show permission due to threat from protestors

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s live show, Kisi Ko Batana Mat, was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on February 15 in Lucknow. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police denied permission over “potentially objectionable content” and “threat from protestors”. Bassi’s show took place in Agra on February 14 and another is scheduled to take place at CSJM Auditorium, Kanpur on Sunday (Feb 16) evening. Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s live show to be held on February 15 was denied permission in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav, in a letter dated February 14, to the Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, asked to cancel the show. Assistant Commissioner of police (Vibhuti Khand) Radha Raman Singh cited security concerns as the primary reason for denying the no-objection certificate (NOC).

Ankur Bhargava founder of Oriole Entertainment was not available for comment, but his team member told us, “As part of India tour, our Agra show happened (Friday), and we are doing a show in Kanpur today. Yes, our both Lucknow show was cancelled, and we were told that there was a threat from protest group, so the permission has been denied.” Both Lucknow shows were nearly sold out.

The statement from Yadav comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy during comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectional statement towards parents due to which multiple FIRs were registered, and cases were filed.

The letter in Hindi and the video uploaded on her X account she said, “His (Bassi’s) previous videos, that are available online, had objectional content. YouTube should ban such content; state government must ban such shows, and permission should be denied for such shows. Any content that is on women, mothers, sisters and family should be banned and not just Bassi or Ranveer Allahbadia but everyone who making such content should be banned, who are spoiling the youngers.”

ACP Radha Raman Singh added that the decision came in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose inappropriate remarks on a YouTube show sparked nationwide outrage.

“There can be a protest against him by groups or by a large section of people in the city, leading to a law-and-order problem in the city. Even the local intelligence unit did not give clearance for his show,” said the officer.