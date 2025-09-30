Ahaan Panday gets emotional as he returns to the place where Krish Kapoor was born; calls Aneet ‘yaara in Saiyaara’

This year, two stars were born when Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. Despite being newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda managed to attract audiences to cinema halls like metal to magnet. Not only did the romantic drama emerge as a blockbuster hit at the box office, but also helped Ahaan and Aneet achieve a permanent place in the hearts of several fans. But did you know Ahaan’s character Krish Kapoor was born in Shillong? That’s where the actor connected with the character and found what he was looking for. Well, after the success of their debut film, Ahaan and Mohit have now returned to Shillong to celebrate. But sans Aneet.

Earlier today, Mohit Suri penned an emotional note for his Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, which read, “From seeing you nervously and foolishly perform on stage , referencing your character “Krish k” to seeing you getting mobbed here today as a star “Ahaan Pandey” ! So proud of you @ahaanpandayy . Thank you @eveningclubshillong and Jeff for making this possible .. as promised we all came here to share the success of #saiyaara.” Ahaan reshared these pics and took a trip down memory lane. Along with the shot from 2024, before the film was made, Ahaan wrote, “Shillong (TEC) 2024 flying out to Shillong, in the hope to find a bridge between Krish & I, in the hope to meet musicians, @jeff_zolal the owner of TEC was kind enough to put up a board of Josh the band from the film (at this point it was just a script) and the city was kind enough to allow me to learn a thing or two or three, I remember standing in each and every crowd during each and every performance, three weeks of music and culture and being surrounded by the best musicians I've witnessed, bobbing my head in a crowd of 30 and sometimes in a crowd of 3, this was where krish was born, in the quiet and loud corners of Shillong, Meghalaya.”

With the second image, clicked today, Ahaan shared, “Shillong (TEC) September 2025, Mohit sir promised me that he'd someday visit the same spot with me, he knew how much it meant to me, I'll never forget this night, and I'll always remember how much you believed in the both of us, I'll always hold it close: two kids with a dream and nobody will give you the credit you deserve sir, but you deserve the galaxy and more, I know how much love you've poured into this film, and into the both of us, how gently you've guided us, we've found family in you, just want to say it one last time, thank you to everyone who was a part of this journey, and thank you to our other half, you couldn't make it, but we missed you all the more, the yaara in our saiyaara.”

According to reports, Ahaan is all set to return to the silver screen soon with a YRF romance action drama film, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.