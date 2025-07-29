Ahaan Panday shares post-shower towel selfie; Ananya’s video teaching Saiyaara star Aneet Padda how to act resurfaces

Despite being newcomers to the industry, Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have already earned the tag of ‘national crush’ thanks to the success of their debut film. Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama backed by YRF has shaken up the box office, making Ahaan and Aneet stars overnight. Well, much to the delight of his female fans, Ahaan took to his official social media handle today to share unseen behind the scene pictures from the sets of his debut film. These snaps include beach photos and mirror selfies where Ahaan casually flaunts his abs. But the highlight is his post-shower towel selfie, which has successfully taken the internet by storm. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday

Ahaan Panday

While Ahaan Panday has raised the temperature across the internet, his cousin sister Ananya Panday’s old video with his co-star Aneet Padda has resurfaced on social media. Yes, you read that right. Before making her Bollywood debut with Ahaan, Aneet shared the screen with Ananya for a fun promotional video of her web series Big Girls Don't Cry. In this viral clip, Ananya as Bae from her show Call Me Bae, teaches Aneet and her co-stars how to act, giving them tips as they stand in front of the camera, encouraging audiences to watch their series.

Ananya is completely in character and is absolutely hilarious as Bae. Meanwhile, Aneet and her co-stars are charming as ever. Under this viral throwback video, one social media user claimed, “Ananya is aneet's role model,” whereas another comment read, “Credit where its due I think we should thank Ananya for teaching Aneet what not to do because that is equally important.” Meanwhile, others shipped Ahaan and Aneet, calling Ananya and the latter sisters-in-law. One such netizen stated, “Nanad * Bhabi crossover,” whereas another wrote, “Nanad Bhojai.”

On the film front, Ahaan is yet to announce his next project. Aneet, on the other hand, will be seen in the OTT series Nyaya, directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.