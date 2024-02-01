Aishwarya-Arun are ‘planning to get married in Ayodhya’

Kannada actors B V Aishwarya and Arun Gowda recently celebrated their engagement in an intimate ceremony at Arun’s home. This occasion held special significance as it coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Aishwarya shares, “It was a spontaneous decision; both Arun and I are deeply religious, and we felt it was an exceptionally auspicious day for the engagement.” Arun Gowda and B V Aishwarya got engaged on the auspicious day of the Ram Mandir consecration

The actor-couple, who recite the Hanuman Chalisa daily and frequently visit pilgrimage sites, express their spiritual connection, with Aishwarya explaining, “I come from a family that believes in regular poojas, and Arun is also very religious. Our shared wavelength for spirituality and religion aligns perfectly, and there was nothing better than getting engaged on the day we welcome back Ram Lalla after over 500 years.”

Despite being an intimate gathering, the engagement featured all their cousins dressed in orange, symbolising the occasion. Aishwarya mentions, “We even had an embroidery of Lord Ram done for Arun’s outfit to honour the day.”

The couple, together for 20 years, have decided to marry in Ayodhya by the end of 2024. Aishwarya reveals, “We have grown up together; we started our careers together, and now everything has fallen into place. We will be visiting Ayodhya this year and seeing what’s the best possible way to take the wedding forward.”