 Aishwarya-Arun are ‘planning to get married in Ayodhya’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Aishwarya-Arun are ‘planning to get married in Ayodhya’

Aishwarya-Arun are ‘planning to get married in Ayodhya’

ByAayushi Parekh
Feb 01, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Actors Arun Gowda and Aishwarya BV all set for an auspicious wedding in Ayodhya later this year

Kannada actors B V Aishwarya and Arun Gowda recently celebrated their engagement in an intimate ceremony at Arun’s home. This occasion held special significance as it coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Aishwarya shares, “It was a spontaneous decision; both Arun and I are deeply religious, and we felt it was an exceptionally auspicious day for the engagement.”

Arun Gowda and B V Aishwarya got engaged on the auspicious day of the Ram Mandir consecration
Arun Gowda and B V Aishwarya got engaged on the auspicious day of the Ram Mandir consecration

The actor-couple, who recite the Hanuman Chalisa daily and frequently visit pilgrimage sites, express their spiritual connection, with Aishwarya explaining, “I come from a family that believes in regular poojas, and Arun is also very religious. Our shared wavelength for spirituality and religion aligns perfectly, and there was nothing better than getting engaged on the day we welcome back Ram Lalla after over 500 years.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Despite being an intimate gathering, the engagement featured all their cousins dressed in orange, symbolising the occasion. Aishwarya mentions, “We even had an embroidery of Lord Ram done for Arun’s outfit to honour the day.”

The couple, together for 20 years, have decided to marry in Ayodhya by the end of 2024. Aishwarya reveals, “We have grown up together; we started our careers together, and now everything has fallen into place. We will be visiting Ayodhya this year and seeing what’s the best possible way to take the wedding forward.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On