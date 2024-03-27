Ajay Devgn to announce Shaitaan 2 soon, will be set in Maharashtra's Kokam: Source

Shaitaan, the Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios production, is gearing up for its sequel. We have exclusively learnt that the original film, directed by Vikas Bahl, hit the theatres on March 8 and is already going to get a part two announcement. “Shaitan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well,” says the source. Starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, “the film will go on floors in a few months after the cast is finalised. There is a higher chance that the same actors will appear in part two.” Shaitaan 2 to annouce soon

Shaitaan, a supernatural horror thriller remake of 2023 Gujarati film Vash, was based on a family winning over the evil of black magic. Sharing deets about the second instalment’s storyline, the insider tells us, “The story further will be based in Kokam, Maharashtra, which is popularly known as the black magic center of the state. The narrative will develop around more complexities and energies of black magic.”

“It will not be about another family getting targeted but a different angle to black magic that the makers want to explore,” the source further adds. When asked for a comment from one of the leading actors of the film, Janki Bodiwala, she says, “Well, you know how filmmakers works, right? Sometimes it’s better to keep the details under wraps until the right moment. Just like in Shaitaan 2, where secrets and surprises are part of the thrill. Let’s just say, expect the unexpected and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of devilish proportions!” while neither denying nor confirming the same.